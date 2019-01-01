QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 2.9 million barrels per day. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed MLP, MPLX.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5501.300 0.7500
REV24.330B35.608B11.278B

Analyst Ratings

Marathon Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marathon Petroleum (MPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marathon Petroleum's (MPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marathon Petroleum (MPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting MPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.98% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)?

A

The stock price for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) is $73.7827 last updated Today at 5:03:44 PM.

Q

Does Marathon Petroleum (MPC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) reporting earnings?

A

Marathon Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Marathon Petroleum (MPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marathon Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Marathon Petroleum (MPC) operate in?

A

Marathon Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.