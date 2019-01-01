Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust operates as a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return on its assets with an emphasis on dividends and income. To achieve its objective, the fund may invest 80% of its assets in dividend-paying securities or other income-producing securities. The fund invests in various sectors, in which Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Health Care, Consumer Products, Electronics and Computer Software & Services accounts for the majority weightage.