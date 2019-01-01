QQQ
Range
23.25 - 23.92
Vol / Avg.
222.9K/192.2K
Div / Yield
1.32/5.59%
52 Wk
22.34 - 27.61
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
13.57
Open
23.71
P/E
2.43
Shares
90.4M
Outstanding
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust operates as a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return on its assets with an emphasis on dividends and income. To achieve its objective, the fund may invest 80% of its assets in dividend-paying securities or other income-producing securities. The fund invests in various sectors, in which Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Health Care, Consumer Products, Electronics and Computer Software & Services accounts for the majority weightage.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gabelli Dividend & Income's (GDV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gabelli Dividend & Income.

Q

What is the target price for Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) was reported by Stifel on June 26, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GDV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV)?

A

The stock price for Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) is $23.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) reporting earnings?

A

Gabelli Dividend & Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gabelli Dividend & Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) operate in?

A

Gabelli Dividend & Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.