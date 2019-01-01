|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.010
|REV
|284.850M
|296.924M
|12.074M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Regency Centers’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) was reported by Compass Point on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting REG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.81% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) is $65.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Regency Centers (REG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Regency Centers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Regency Centers.
Regency Centers is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.