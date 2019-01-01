QQQ
Range
63.11 - 66.04
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/968.6K
Div / Yield
2.5/3.83%
52 Wk
53.78 - 78.78
Mkt Cap
11.3B
Payout Ratio
113.68
Open
63.8
P/E
30.77
EPS
0.4
Shares
171.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Regency Centers is the largest shopping center-focused retail REIT. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 402 properties, which includes nearly 54 million square feet of retail space. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 14% of total company NOI. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.010
REV284.850M296.924M12.074M

Regency Centers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regency Centers (REG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regency Centers's (REG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Regency Centers (REG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) was reported by Compass Point on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting REG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.81% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Regency Centers (REG)?

A

The stock price for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) is $65.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regency Centers (REG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Regency Centers (REG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) reporting earnings?

A

Regency Centers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Regency Centers (REG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regency Centers.

Q

What sector and industry does Regency Centers (REG) operate in?

A

Regency Centers is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.