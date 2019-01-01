QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
AutoZone is the premier seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in the United States. The company derives an increasing proportion of its sales from domestic commercial customers, although its presence in its home market is still dominated by its do-it-yourself operation, which accounts for nearly 75% of sales in country. AutoZone also has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone had 6,767 stores in the U.S. (6,051), Mexico (664), and Brazil (52) as of the end of fiscal 2021.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS20.87025.690 4.8200
REV3.370B3.669B299.000M

Analyst Ratings

AutoZone Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AutoZone (AZO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AutoZone's (AZO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AutoZone (AZO) stock?

A

The latest price target for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) was reported by Truist Securities on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2329.00 expecting AZO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.83% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AutoZone (AZO)?

A

The stock price for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) is $1850.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AutoZone (AZO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AutoZone.

Q

When is AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reporting earnings?

A

AutoZone’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is AutoZone (AZO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AutoZone.

Q

What sector and industry does AutoZone (AZO) operate in?

A

AutoZone is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.