Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Valmont Industries Inc is a provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture. It operates through four segments such as Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation platforms. The Irrigation segment mechanizes irrigation systems and provides water management solutions. The Coatings segment provides global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6502.730 0.0800
REV866.580M963.278M96.698M

Valmont Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valmont Industries (VMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valmont Industries's (VMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Valmont Industries (VMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) was reported by Boenning & Scattergood on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 350.00 expecting VMI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Valmont Industries (VMI)?

A

The stock price for Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) is $214.42 last updated Today at 3:27:08 PM.

Q

Does Valmont Industries (VMI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Valmont Industries (VMI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.

Q

When is Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) reporting earnings?

A

Valmont Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Valmont Industries (VMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valmont Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Valmont Industries (VMI) operate in?

A

Valmont Industries is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.