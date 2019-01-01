Valmont Industries Inc is a provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture. It operates through four segments such as Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation platforms. The Irrigation segment mechanizes irrigation systems and provides water management solutions. The Coatings segment provides global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services.