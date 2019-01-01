|Date
You can purchase shares of WPP (NYSE: WPP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in WPP’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
The latest price target for WPP (NYSE: WPP) was reported by B of A Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting WPP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.05% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for WPP (NYSE: WPP) is $72.78 last updated Today at 5:17:48 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.87 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 14, 2021.
WPP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for WPP.
WPP is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.