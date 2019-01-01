QQQ
Range
72.27 - 73.48
Vol / Avg.
97.2K/129K
Div / Yield
1.11/1.58%
52 Wk
59.1 - 83.7
Mkt Cap
16.6B
Payout Ratio
61.28
Open
73.19
P/E
26.34
EPS
0
Shares
228.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Media
Headquartered in the U.K., WPP is the world's largest ad holding company, based on annual revenues. WPP's services, which include traditional and digital advertising, public relations, and consulting, are provided worldwide, with over 70% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as the North America, U.K., and Western Europe.

WPP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WPP (WPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WPP (NYSE: WPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WPP's (WPP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WPP (WPP) stock?

A

The latest price target for WPP (NYSE: WPP) was reported by B of A Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting WPP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.05% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WPP (WPP)?

A

The stock price for WPP (NYSE: WPP) is $72.78 last updated Today at 5:17:48 PM.

Q

Does WPP (WPP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.87 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 14, 2021.

Q

When is WPP (NYSE:WPP) reporting earnings?

A

WPP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WPP (WPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WPP.

Q

What sector and industry does WPP (WPP) operate in?

A

WPP is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.