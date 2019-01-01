QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
1.52/4.63%
52 Wk
27.96 - 48.55
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
41.78
Open
P/E
9.14
EPS
0.78
Shares
169M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (49% of managed assets), self-directed (21%) and institutional (30%) clients under the Janus Henderson and Intech banners. At the end of September 2021, fundamental equities (56%), quantitative equities (9%), fixed-income (19%), multi-asset (13%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's USD 419.3 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 56% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (30%) and the Asia-Pacific region (14%) accounting for the remainder. Headquartered in London, JHG is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0301.050 0.0200
REV698.390M697.200M-1.190M

Analyst Ratings

Janus Henderson Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Janus Henderson Gr (JHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Janus Henderson Gr's (JHG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Janus Henderson Gr (JHG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting JHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.58% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Janus Henderson Gr (JHG)?

A

The stock price for Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) is $32.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Janus Henderson Gr (JHG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) reporting earnings?

A

Janus Henderson Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Janus Henderson Gr (JHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Janus Henderson Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Janus Henderson Gr (JHG) operate in?

A

Janus Henderson Gr is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.