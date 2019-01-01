|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.030
|1.050
|0.0200
|REV
|698.390M
|697.200M
|-1.190M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Janus Henderson Gr’s space includes: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC).
The latest price target for Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting JHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.58% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) is $32.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Janus Henderson Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Janus Henderson Gr.
Janus Henderson Gr is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.