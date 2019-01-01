Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (49% of managed assets), self-directed (21%) and institutional (30%) clients under the Janus Henderson and Intech banners. At the end of September 2021, fundamental equities (56%), quantitative equities (9%), fixed-income (19%), multi-asset (13%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's USD 419.3 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 56% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (30%) and the Asia-Pacific region (14%) accounting for the remainder. Headquartered in London, JHG is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.