NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with approximately 3.5 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, most of which is now coal-fired but is being replaced by natural gas and renewables.