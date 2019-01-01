|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
|0.390
|0.0300
|REV
|1.510B
|1.409B
|-101.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NiSource (NYSE: NI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NiSource’s space includes: Ameren (NYSE:AEE), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).
The latest price target for NiSource (NYSE: NI) was reported by UBS on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting NI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.60% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NiSource (NYSE: NI) is $28.03 last updated Today at 7:02:15 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.
NiSource’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NiSource.
NiSource is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.