Range
27.89 - 28.37
Vol / Avg.
5.7M/5.1M
Div / Yield
0.94/3.33%
52 Wk
21.11 - 30.19
Mkt Cap
11B
Payout Ratio
79.82
Open
28.05
P/E
25.88
EPS
0.13
Shares
392.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with approximately 3.5 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, most of which is now coal-fired but is being replaced by natural gas and renewables.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3600.390 0.0300
REV1.510B1.409B-101.000M

NiSource Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NiSource (NI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NiSource (NYSE: NI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NiSource's (NI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NiSource (NI) stock?

A

The latest price target for NiSource (NYSE: NI) was reported by UBS on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting NI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.60% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NiSource (NI)?

A

The stock price for NiSource (NYSE: NI) is $28.03 last updated Today at 7:02:15 PM.

Q

Does NiSource (NI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is NiSource (NYSE:NI) reporting earnings?

A

NiSource’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is NiSource (NI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NiSource.

Q

What sector and industry does NiSource (NI) operate in?

A

NiSource is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.