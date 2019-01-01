Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells national-brand and private-label products to approximately 120000 customers. The products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.