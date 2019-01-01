QQQ
Range
401.51 - 436.66
Vol / Avg.
498.7K/324.4K
Div / Yield
3.2/0.77%
52 Wk
305.47 - 582.27
Mkt Cap
17.5B
Payout Ratio
18.66
Open
401.99
P/E
26.01
EPS
4.6
Shares
40.1M
Outstanding
Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells national-brand and private-label products to approximately 120000 customers. The products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8702.630 0.7600
REV958.640M1.036B77.360M

Pool Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pool (POOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pool's (POOL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pool (POOL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) was reported by Baird on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 600.00 expecting POOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.59% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pool (POOL)?

A

The stock price for Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) is $436.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pool (POOL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021.

Q

When is Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) reporting earnings?

A

Pool’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Pool (POOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pool.

Q

What sector and industry does Pool (POOL) operate in?

A

Pool is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.