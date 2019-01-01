|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.870
|2.630
|0.7600
|REV
|958.640M
|1.036B
|77.360M
You can purchase shares of Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pool’s space includes: Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN), Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO).
The latest price target for Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) was reported by Baird on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 600.00 expecting POOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.59% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) is $436.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021.
Pool’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pool.
Pool is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.