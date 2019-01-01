|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.690
|2.020
|0.3300
|REV
|1.350B
|1.512B
|162.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Watsco (NYSE: WSO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Watsco’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for Watsco (NYSE: WSO) was reported by Keybanc on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 320.00 expecting WSO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.26% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Watsco (NYSE: WSO) is $266.1 last updated Today at 5:27:32 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.95 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Watsco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Watsco.
Watsco is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.