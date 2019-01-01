QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
260 - 266.1
Vol / Avg.
40.4K/149.9K
Div / Yield
7.8/2.97%
52 Wk
233.13 - 318.98
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
77.45
Open
263.99
P/E
26.67
EPS
1.85
Shares
38.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Watsco is a distributor of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. With more than 400 locations in 38 states, it serves more than 40,000 contractors and dealers. About 70% of revenue is derived from the residential HVAC replacement market, with the residual coming from new construction.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6902.020 0.3300
REV1.350B1.512B162.000M

Analyst Ratings

Watsco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Watsco (WSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Watsco (NYSE: WSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Watsco's (WSO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Watsco (WSO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Watsco (NYSE: WSO) was reported by Keybanc on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 320.00 expecting WSO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.26% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Watsco (WSO)?

A

The stock price for Watsco (NYSE: WSO) is $266.1 last updated Today at 5:27:32 PM.

Q

Does Watsco (WSO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.95 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Watsco (NYSE:WSO) reporting earnings?

A

Watsco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Watsco (WSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Watsco.

Q

What sector and industry does Watsco (WSO) operate in?

A

Watsco is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.