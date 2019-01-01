QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
13.83 - 14.18
Vol / Avg.
503.3K/526.2K
Div / Yield
0.71/5.08%
52 Wk
13.73 - 16.45
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
66.73
Open
13.9
P/E
13.14
Shares
233.4M
Outstanding
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain U.S. territories.

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Quality Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Quality Municipal (NAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Quality Municipal's (NAD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Quality Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Quality Municipal (NAD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Quality Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Quality Municipal (NAD)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) is $14.1485 last updated Today at 6:11:33 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Quality Municipal (NAD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Quality Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Quality Municipal (NAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Quality Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Quality Municipal (NAD) operate in?

A

Nuveen Quality Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.