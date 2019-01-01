QQQ
Range
27.93 - 30.22
Vol / Avg.
5M/2.5M
Div / Yield
8/26.45%
52 Wk
12.66 - 32
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
14.15
Open
28.29
P/E
14.27
EPS
1.24
Shares
102.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Star Bulk Carriers Corp provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels, which are used to transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. It owns a fleet of vessels that consists of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Panamax, and Supramax. It generates revenues through the voyages it carries out.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.5202.960 0.4400
REV429.880M499.857M69.977M

Star Bulk Carriers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Star Bulk Carriers's (SBLK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) was reported by Jefferies on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting SBLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)?

A

The stock price for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) is $29.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) reporting earnings?

A

Star Bulk Carriers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Bulk Carriers.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) operate in?

A

Star Bulk Carriers is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.