|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.520
|2.960
|0.4400
|REV
|429.880M
|499.857M
|69.977M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Star Bulk Carriers’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC).
The latest price target for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) was reported by Jefferies on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting SBLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) is $29.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.
Star Bulk Carriers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Star Bulk Carriers.
Star Bulk Carriers is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.