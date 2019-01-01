Star Bulk Carriers Corp provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels, which are used to transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. It owns a fleet of vessels that consists of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Panamax, and Supramax. It generates revenues through the voyages it carries out.