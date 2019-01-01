QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
50.28 - 52.48
Vol / Avg.
102K/64.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.65 - 59.09
Mkt Cap
681.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
52.48
P/E
-
EPS
-2.05
Shares
13.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 7:13AM
load more
Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. Precision is Canada's market leader in contract drilling, and expanded in to the United States with the purchase of Grey Wolf. In addition to more than 250 land rigs, the company also offers completions, workover, maintenance, and abandonment services with more than 235 service rigs. The trust also offers equipment rentals, rig-site camps, and catering.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.420-1.630 -0.2100
REV221.680M234.154M12.474M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Precision Drilling Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Precision Drilling (PDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Precision Drilling's (PDS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Precision Drilling.

Q

What is the target price for Precision Drilling (PDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting PDS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.34% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Precision Drilling (PDS)?

A

The stock price for Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) is $51.2 last updated Today at 8:59:35 PM.

Q

Does Precision Drilling (PDS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 18, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2015.

Q

When is Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) reporting earnings?

A

Precision Drilling’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Precision Drilling (PDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precision Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Precision Drilling (PDS) operate in?

A

Precision Drilling is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.