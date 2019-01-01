|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Liberty Broadband’s space includes: Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV), Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA), Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMB).
The latest price target for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 172.00 expecting LBRDK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.70% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is $141.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Liberty Broadband.
Liberty Broadband’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Liberty Broadband.
Liberty Broadband is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.