|0.710
|0.730
|0.0200
|5.670B
|5.896B
|226.000M
You can purchase shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Novo Nordisk’s space includes: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
The latest price target for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was reported by Liberum on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NVO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is $98.2825 last updated Today at 8:28:36 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 29, 2017 to stockholders of record on August 17, 2017.
Novo Nordisk’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Novo Nordisk.
Novo Nordisk is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.