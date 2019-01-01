QQQ
Range
94.75 - 98.4
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.4M
Div / Yield
1.47/1.51%
52 Wk
66.59 - 117.35
Mkt Cap
223.8B
Payout Ratio
44.94
Open
95.38
P/E
30.93
EPS
4.77
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
With almost 50% market share by volume of the global insulin market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments, and oral antidiabetic agents. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 15% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7100.730 0.0200
REV5.670B5.896B226.000M

Novo Nordisk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novo Nordisk (NVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novo Nordisk's (NVO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Novo Nordisk (NVO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was reported by Liberum on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NVO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Novo Nordisk (NVO)?

A

The stock price for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is $98.2825 last updated Today at 8:28:36 PM.

Q

Does Novo Nordisk (NVO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 29, 2017 to stockholders of record on August 17, 2017.

Q

When is Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) reporting earnings?

A

Novo Nordisk’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Novo Nordisk (NVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novo Nordisk.

Q

What sector and industry does Novo Nordisk (NVO) operate in?

A

Novo Nordisk is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.