|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.260
|2.690
|0.4300
|REV
|13.150B
|13.798B
|648.000M
You can purchase shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Caterpillar’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) was reported by Tigress Financial on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 278.00 expecting CAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.52% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) is $191.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 19, 2022.
Caterpillar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Caterpillar.
Caterpillar is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.