Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Caterpillar is an iconic manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment with over 13% market share in 2021. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Caterpillar Financial Services. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with over 2,000 branches maintained by 168 dealers. Caterpillar Financial Services provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2602.690 0.4300
REV13.150B13.798B648.000M

Caterpillar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caterpillar (CAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Caterpillar's (CAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Caterpillar (CAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) was reported by Tigress Financial on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 278.00 expecting CAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.52% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Caterpillar (CAT)?

A

The stock price for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) is $191.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Caterpillar (CAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 19, 2022.

Q

When is Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reporting earnings?

A

Caterpillar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Caterpillar (CAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caterpillar.

Q

What sector and industry does Caterpillar (CAT) operate in?

A

Caterpillar is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.