|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Postal Realty Trust’s space includes: Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO).
The latest price target for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) was reported by Truist Securities on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting PSTL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.47% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) is $17.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Postal Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Postal Realty Trust.
Postal Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.