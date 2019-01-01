QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.76 - 17.25
Vol / Avg.
107K/151.5K
Div / Yield
0.91/5.32%
52 Wk
15.76 - 21.27
Mkt Cap
319.9M
Payout Ratio
625
Open
17.02
P/E
122.07
EPS
0.03
Shares
18.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 4:15PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Postal Realty Trust Inc is an internally managed real estate corporation that owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or the USPS. Its objective is to create stockholder value by generating risk-adjusted returns through expanding its portfolio of owned and managed postal properties leased to the USPS. The majority of the revenue is generated from the rental income received.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Postal Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Postal Realty Trust's (PSTL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) was reported by Truist Securities on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting PSTL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.47% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)?

A

The stock price for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) is $17.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) reporting earnings?

A

Postal Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Postal Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) operate in?

A

Postal Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.