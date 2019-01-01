|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Carrier Global’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) and Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR).
The latest price target for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting CARR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.23% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) is $45.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.
Carrier Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Carrier Global.
Carrier Global is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.