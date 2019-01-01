QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5M
Div / Yield
0.6/1.32%
52 Wk
34.75 - 58.89
Mkt Cap
38.7B
Payout Ratio
27.27
Open
-
P/E
24.22
EPS
0.38
Shares
855.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Building Products
Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (60% of HVAC sales). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.440 0.0600
REV4.830B5.133B303.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carrier Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carrier Global (CARR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carrier Global's (CARR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Carrier Global (CARR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting CARR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.23% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carrier Global (CARR)?

A

The stock price for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) is $45.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carrier Global (CARR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) reporting earnings?

A

Carrier Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Carrier Global (CARR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carrier Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Carrier Global (CARR) operate in?

A

Carrier Global is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.