Range
46.85 - 47.86
Vol / Avg.
320.3K/409.9K
Div / Yield
1.17/2.42%
52 Wk
42.96 - 54.54
Mkt Cap
36.1B
Payout Ratio
60.82
Open
47.61
P/E
25.37
EPS
0
Shares
767M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 59% of sales. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the U.S.

CRH Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CRH (CRH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CRH (NYSE: CRH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CRH's (CRH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CRH (CRH) stock?

A

The latest price target for CRH (NYSE: CRH) was reported by Barclays on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CRH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CRH (CRH)?

A

The stock price for CRH (NYSE: CRH) is $47 last updated Today at 4:20:02 PM.

Q

Does CRH (CRH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 9, 2021.

Q

When is CRH (NYSE:CRH) reporting earnings?

A

CRH does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CRH (CRH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CRH.

Q

What sector and industry does CRH (CRH) operate in?

A

CRH is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.