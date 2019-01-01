QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/159.9K
Div / Yield
0.45/4.16%
52 Wk
8.14 - 11.34
Mkt Cap
315M
Payout Ratio
18.56
Open
-
P/E
4.12
Shares
29.1M
Outstanding
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust is a closed-end equity fund providing total return through a combination of current income, gains and capital appreciation by investing in equity securities and derivatives of energy and natural resources companies. The fund invests in various sectors such as information technology, financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrial, energy, materials and utilities.

BlackRock Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Energy (BGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BlackRock Energy's (BGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Energy.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Energy (BGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Energy (BGR)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) is $10.8199 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Energy (BGR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Energy (BGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Energy (BGR) operate in?

A

BlackRock Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.