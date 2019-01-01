QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.91 - 16.31
Vol / Avg.
179K/192K
Div / Yield
0.56/3.44%
52 Wk
12.75 - 20.16
Mkt Cap
529.2M
Payout Ratio
36.13
Open
16.06
P/E
10.49
EPS
0.43
Shares
32.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 1:48PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:36PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 7:20AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Resources Connection Inc provides consulting and business initiative support services primarily through its operative subsidiary, Resources Global Professionals. The company offers transformation and improvement, financial reporting and analysis, strategy development, and program and project management services and support. Its clients operate in the accounting, finance, corporate governance, risk and compliance management, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, and legal and regulatory sectors.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.470 0.1400
REV189.400M200.238M10.838M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Resources Connection Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resources Connection (RGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Resources Connection's (RGP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Resources Connection (RGP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) was reported by Baird on April 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting RGP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.54% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Resources Connection (RGP)?

A

The stock price for Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) is $16.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resources Connection (RGP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) reporting earnings?

A

Resources Connection’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is Resources Connection (RGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resources Connection.

Q

What sector and industry does Resources Connection (RGP) operate in?

A

Resources Connection is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.