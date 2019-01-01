|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.470
|0.1400
|REV
|189.400M
|200.238M
|10.838M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Resources Connection’s space includes: CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG), Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC), LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO).
The latest price target for Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) was reported by Baird on April 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting RGP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -38.54% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) is $16.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
Resources Connection’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Resources Connection.
Resources Connection is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.