Axalta Coating Systems Ltd manufactures, markets and distributes performance coating and transportation coating systems. It operates in two segments. The Performance Coatings segment, which is the key revenue driver, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end-markets include refinish and industrial. The Transportation Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.