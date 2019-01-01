QQQ
Range
11.74 - 12.26
Vol / Avg.
75.9K/168.5K
Div / Yield
0.52/4.41%
52 Wk
9.25 - 12.94
Mkt Cap
711.4M
Payout Ratio
65.82
Open
12.21
P/E
14.92
EPS
0.23
Shares
60.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Heritage Commerce Corporation operates as a bank holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, offers commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers, and employees. It operates through two segments, namely Banking and Factoring. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the Banking segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.230 0.0100
REV38.700M40.919M2.219M

Analyst Ratings

Heritage Commerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heritage Commerce (HTBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heritage Commerce's (HTBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Heritage Commerce (HTBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting HTBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.50% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heritage Commerce (HTBK)?

A

The stock price for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) is $11.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heritage Commerce (HTBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) reporting earnings?

A

Heritage Commerce’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Heritage Commerce (HTBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heritage Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Heritage Commerce (HTBK) operate in?

A

Heritage Commerce is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.