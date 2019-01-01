Founded in 1948, Robert Half provides temporary, permanent, and project-based staffing to corporations seeking employees in the finance, accounting, and technology. It is one of the largest global staffing firms, operating hundreds of locations in several countries. Its Protiviti subsidiary provides risk and business consulting and internal audit services to corporations through scores of global offices. The firm generates annual revenue of over $5 billion and EBIT of over $400 million and has nearly 19,000 employees.