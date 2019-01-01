QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Founded in 1948, Robert Half provides temporary, permanent, and project-based staffing to corporations seeking employees in the finance, accounting, and technology. It is one of the largest global staffing firms, operating hundreds of locations in several countries. Its Protiviti subsidiary provides risk and business consulting and internal audit services to corporations through scores of global offices. The firm generates annual revenue of over $5 billion and EBIT of over $400 million and has nearly 19,000 employees.

Robert Half International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Robert Half International (RHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Robert Half International's (RHI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Robert Half International (RHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 106.00 expecting RHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.32% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Robert Half International (RHI)?

A

The stock price for Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) is $116.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Robert Half International (RHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Q

When is Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) reporting earnings?

A

Robert Half International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Robert Half International (RHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Robert Half International.

Q

What sector and industry does Robert Half International (RHI) operate in?

A

Robert Half International is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.