|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.450
|1.510
|0.0600
|REV
|1.710B
|1.770B
|60.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Robert Half International’s space includes: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII).
The latest price target for Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 106.00 expecting RHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.32% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) is $116.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.
Robert Half International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Robert Half International.
Robert Half International is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.