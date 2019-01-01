|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Barrett Business Services’s space includes: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) and HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT).
The latest price target for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) was reported by Roth Capital on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 98.00 expecting BBSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.44% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) is $60.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.
Barrett Business Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Barrett Business Services.
Barrett Business Services is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.