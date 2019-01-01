QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Barrett Business Services Inc is a provider of payroll administrative services and staffing services. The company categories of services include professional employer services and staffing. Professional employer services offer payroll management, payroll taxes services, and workers' compensation coverage solutions, as well as workforce management services, including hiring and termination of employees. Staffing offers temporary staffing services, as well as contract staffing, long-term or indefinite on-site management, and direct placement services. The company operates in the United States of America. It generates maximum revenue from the Professional employer service fees.

Barrett Business Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barrett Business Services (BBSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barrett Business Services's (BBSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Barrett Business Services (BBSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) was reported by Roth Capital on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 98.00 expecting BBSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.44% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Barrett Business Services (BBSI)?

A

The stock price for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) is $60.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barrett Business Services (BBSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.

Q

When is Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) reporting earnings?

A

Barrett Business Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barrett Business Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Barrett Business Services (BBSI) operate in?

A

Barrett Business Services is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.