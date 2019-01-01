QQQ
Range
12 - 12.32
Vol / Avg.
50.5K/52.4K
Div / Yield
0.6/4.90%
52 Wk
11.83 - 14.25
Mkt Cap
207.2M
Payout Ratio
15.23
Open
12.21
P/E
3.11
Shares
17.2M
Outstanding
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust operates as a diversified closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the fund is the long-term growth of capital. The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities and income-producing securities of domestic & foreign companies in the healthcare and wellness industries. It invests in various sectors, of which Health Care Providers & Services, Food, Health Care Equipment & Supplies, and Pharmaceuticals account for the majority of the weightage.

Gabelli Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gabelli Healthcare (GRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gabelli Healthcare's (GRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gabelli Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Gabelli Healthcare (GRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gabelli Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Gabelli Healthcare (GRX)?

A

The stock price for Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) is $12.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gabelli Healthcare (GRX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gabelli Healthcare (GRX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) reporting earnings?

A

Gabelli Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gabelli Healthcare (GRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gabelli Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Gabelli Healthcare (GRX) operate in?

A

Gabelli Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.