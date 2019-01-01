Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust operates as a diversified closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the fund is the long-term growth of capital. The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities and income-producing securities of domestic & foreign companies in the healthcare and wellness industries. It invests in various sectors, of which Health Care Providers & Services, Food, Health Care Equipment & Supplies, and Pharmaceuticals account for the majority of the weightage.