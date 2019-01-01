|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.950
|3.190
|1.2400
|REV
|2.490B
|2.748B
|258.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dick's Sporting Goods’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).
The latest price target for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) was reported by Truist Securities on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 161.00 expecting DKS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.93% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) is $98.21 last updated Today at 7:02:54 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.
Dick's Sporting Goods’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dick's Sporting Goods.
Dick's Sporting Goods is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.