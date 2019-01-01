QQQ
Range
98.37 - 101.27
Vol / Avg.
712K/2.3M
Div / Yield
1.75/1.75%
52 Wk
66.76 - 147.39
Mkt Cap
8.5B
Payout Ratio
11.36
Open
101.29
P/E
7.72
EPS
3.79
Shares
86.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates about 730 stores, warehouse stores, and about 125 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, and Field & Stream names. Dick's also operates e-commerce sites including youth sports site Team Sports HQ. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chairman and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9503.190 1.2400
REV2.490B2.748B258.000M

Dick's Sporting Goods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dick's Sporting Goods's (DKS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) was reported by Truist Securities on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 161.00 expecting DKS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.93% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)?

A

The stock price for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) is $98.21 last updated Today at 7:02:54 PM.

Q

Does Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reporting earnings?

A

Dick's Sporting Goods’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dick's Sporting Goods.

Q

What sector and industry does Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) operate in?

A

Dick's Sporting Goods is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.