Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates about 730 stores, warehouse stores, and about 125 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, and Field & Stream names. Dick's also operates e-commerce sites including youth sports site Team Sports HQ. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chairman and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.