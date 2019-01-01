|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.600
|0.870
|0.2700
|REV
|996.100M
|1.075B
|78.900M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CNO Finl Group (NYSE: CNO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CNO Finl Group’s space includes: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG), Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG).
The latest price target for CNO Finl Group (NYSE: CNO) was reported by Jefferies on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CNO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.77% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CNO Finl Group (NYSE: CNO) is $24.565 last updated Today at 3:30:30 PM.
The next CNO Finl Group (CNO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
CNO Finl Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CNO Finl Group.
CNO Finl Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.