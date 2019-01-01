QQQ
Range
24.56 - 25.06
Vol / Avg.
63.2K/911.1K
Div / Yield
0.52/2.11%
52 Wk
21.88 - 27.89
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
15.18
Open
24.91
P/E
7.34
EPS
0.95
Shares
120.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
CNO Financial Group is a holding company for a group of insurance companies that offers middle-income American consumers insurance and securities products through exclusive agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. Consumers are served through the phone, online, the mail, face-to-face with agents, or sales channels. The company's operating segments include annuity, health, and life insurance product lines as well as the investment and fee revenue segments. Maximum revenue is generated from the health product line segment. Annuity premiums account for most of the total premiums collected. Annuity products include fixed index annuities, traditional fixed-rate annuities, and single-premium immediate annuity products.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.870 0.2700
REV996.100M1.075B78.900M

CNO Finl Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNO Finl Group (CNO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNO Finl Group (NYSE: CNO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNO Finl Group's (CNO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CNO Finl Group (CNO) stock?

A

The latest price target for CNO Finl Group (NYSE: CNO) was reported by Jefferies on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CNO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.77% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CNO Finl Group (CNO)?

A

The stock price for CNO Finl Group (NYSE: CNO) is $24.565 last updated Today at 3:30:30 PM.

Q

Does CNO Finl Group (CNO) pay a dividend?

A

The next CNO Finl Group (CNO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) reporting earnings?

A

CNO Finl Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is CNO Finl Group (CNO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNO Finl Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CNO Finl Group (CNO) operate in?

A

CNO Finl Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.