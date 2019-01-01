CNO Financial Group is a holding company for a group of insurance companies that offers middle-income American consumers insurance and securities products through exclusive agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. Consumers are served through the phone, online, the mail, face-to-face with agents, or sales channels. The company's operating segments include annuity, health, and life insurance product lines as well as the investment and fee revenue segments. Maximum revenue is generated from the health product line segment. Annuity premiums account for most of the total premiums collected. Annuity products include fixed index annuities, traditional fixed-rate annuities, and single-premium immediate annuity products.