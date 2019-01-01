QQQ
Range
121.02 - 123.27
Vol / Avg.
543.4K/1.8M
Div / Yield
2.28/1.88%
52 Wk
101.94 - 139.85
Mkt Cap
35.6B
Payout Ratio
38.39
Open
122.23
P/E
23.29
EPS
1.13
Shares
289M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Yum Brands is a U.S.-based restaurant operator featuring a portfolio of four brands: KFC (26,930 global units), Pizza Hut (18,380 units), Taco Bell (7,790 units), and The Habit Burger (310 units). With $58 billion in 2021 systemwide sales, the firm is the second- largest restaurant company in the world, behind McDonald's ($112 billion) but ahead of Restaurant Brands International ($35 billion) and Starbucks ($25 billion). Yum is 98% franchised, with the largest franchisee, Yum China, created via a 2016 spin-off transaction (after which Yum China agreed to pay 3% royalties to Yum Brands in perpetuity). Yum is the newest evolution of Tricon Brands, formerly a division of PepsiCo, and generates the bulk of its revenue from franchise royalties and marketing contributions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0901.020 -0.0700
REV1.880B1.890B10.000M

Analyst Ratings

Yum Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yum Brands (YUM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yum Brands's (YUM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yum Brands (YUM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 143.00 expecting YUM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.98% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yum Brands (YUM)?

A

The stock price for Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) is $123.3 last updated Today at 6:40:14 PM.

Q

Does Yum Brands (YUM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) reporting earnings?

A

Yum Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Yum Brands (YUM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yum Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Yum Brands (YUM) operate in?

A

Yum Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.