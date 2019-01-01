|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.090
|1.020
|-0.0700
|REV
|1.880B
|1.890B
|10.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Yum Brands’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).
The latest price target for Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 143.00 expecting YUM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.98% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) is $123.3 last updated Today at 6:40:14 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Yum Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Yum Brands.
Yum Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.