Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
5.8K/2.7M
Div / Yield
1.5/1.82%
52 Wk
77.86 - 117.54
Mkt Cap
24.6B
Payout Ratio
7.01
Open
-
P/E
5.77
EPS
3.91
Shares
298.9M
Outstanding
After merging with CalAtlantic in February 2018, Lennar has become the largest public homebuilder (by revenue) in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.1504.360 0.2100
REV8.200B8.434B234.000M

Lennar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lennar (LEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lennar (NYSE: LEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lennar's (LEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lennar (LEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lennar (NYSE: LEN) was reported by B of A Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 113.00 expecting LEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.24% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lennar (LEN)?

A

The stock price for Lennar (NYSE: LEN) is $82.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lennar (LEN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 26, 2022.

Q

When is Lennar (NYSE:LEN) reporting earnings?

A

Lennar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Lennar (LEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lennar.

Q

What sector and industry does Lennar (LEN) operate in?

A

Lennar is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.