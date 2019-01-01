QQQ
Range
144.61 - 147.82
Vol / Avg.
35.6K/296.3K
Div / Yield
1.04/0.72%
52 Wk
113.44 - 212
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
20.7
Open
146.43
P/E
29.79
EPS
1.19
Shares
33.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Watts Water Technologies is a U.S.-based company that provides safety, energy efficiency, and water conservation products. The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial flow control products, which are sold for plumbing and hot water applications; HVAC and gas products, including commercial boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions, and heating systems; drainage and water reuse products, including drainage products and engineered rainwater-harvesting solutions; and water quality products, including point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems. The company generates most of its revenue from markets in the Americas and in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3301.420 0.0900
REV455.050M473.900M18.850M

Analyst Ratings

Watts Water Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Watts Water Technologies (WTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Watts Water Technologies's (WTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Watts Water Technologies (WTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 191.00 expecting WTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.23% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Watts Water Technologies (WTS)?

A

The stock price for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) is $147.8 last updated Today at 5:34:29 PM.

Q

Does Watts Water Technologies (WTS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Watts Water Technologies (WTS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) reporting earnings?

A

Watts Water Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Watts Water Technologies (WTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Watts Water Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Watts Water Technologies (WTS) operate in?

A

Watts Water Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.