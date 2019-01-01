QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/1.1M
Div / Yield
1.58/2.92%
52 Wk
48.88 - 63.04
Mkt Cap
24.7B
Payout Ratio
65.12
Open
-
P/E
22.27
EPS
0
Shares
456.3M
Outstanding
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is a bottling company that sells nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverage products under the Coca-Cola brand in Europe. The company operates through one segment. It purchases concentrate and syrups from the primary licensor, the Coca-Cola Co., then produces, packages, and distributes the beverages to retailers. The current license allows the company to exclusively market, produce, and distribute Coca-Cola products within specified territories: Iberia, Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Germany, and Sweden. Sales of beverages in Iberia, Great Britain, Germany, and France make up the majority of the company's total sales volume and revenue.

Coca-Cola Europacific Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coca-Cola Europacific (CCEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coca-Cola Europacific (NASDAQ: CCEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coca-Cola Europacific's (CCEP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coca-Cola Europacific.

Q

What is the target price for Coca-Cola Europacific (CCEP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coca-Cola Europacific (NASDAQ: CCEP) was reported by Barclays on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting CCEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.63% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coca-Cola Europacific (CCEP)?

A

The stock price for Coca-Cola Europacific (NASDAQ: CCEP) is $54.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coca-Cola Europacific (CCEP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2020.

Q

When is Coca-Cola Europacific (NASDAQ:CCEP) reporting earnings?

A

Coca-Cola Europacific’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 16, 2022.

Q

Is Coca-Cola Europacific (CCEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coca-Cola Europacific.

Q

What sector and industry does Coca-Cola Europacific (CCEP) operate in?

A

Coca-Cola Europacific is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.