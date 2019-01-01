Tri-Continental Corp is the United States based closed-end management investment company. It invests to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The fund is divided into two equal segments namely, the equity segment uses quantitative models to select individual stocks whereas the Flexible capital and income segment invests across a company's investable capital structure, including stocks, bonds, and convertible securities. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, utilities, aerospace and defense, banking, chemicals and others.