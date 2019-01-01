QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tri-Continental Corp is the United States based closed-end management investment company. It invests to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The fund is divided into two equal segments namely, the equity segment uses quantitative models to select individual stocks whereas the Flexible capital and income segment invests across a company's investable capital structure, including stocks, bonds, and convertible securities. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, utilities, aerospace and defense, banking, chemicals and others.

Tri-Continental Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tri-Continental (TY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tri-Continental's (TY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tri-Continental.

Q

What is the target price for Tri-Continental (TY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tri-Continental

Q

Current Stock Price for Tri-Continental (TY)?

A

The stock price for Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) is $30.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tri-Continental (TY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) reporting earnings?

A

Tri-Continental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tri-Continental (TY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tri-Continental.

Q

What sector and industry does Tri-Continental (TY) operate in?

A

Tri-Continental is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.