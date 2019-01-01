|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tri-Continental.
There is no analysis for Tri-Continental
The stock price for Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) is $30.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Tri-Continental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tri-Continental.
Tri-Continental is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.