Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and ocean carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. In 2020, Expeditors derived 38% of consolidated net revenue from airfreight, 20% from ocean freight, and 7% from customs brokerage and other services.