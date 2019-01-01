QQQ
Range
101.47 - 104.94
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.3M
Div / Yield
1.16/1.12%
52 Wk
91.1 - 137.8
Mkt Cap
17.2B
Payout Ratio
16.27
Open
104.19
P/E
15.34
EPS
2.12
Shares
169.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and ocean carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. In 2020, Expeditors derived 38% of consolidated net revenue from airfreight, 20% from ocean freight, and 7% from customs brokerage and other services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0802.660 0.5800
REV4.430B5.396B966.343M

Expeditors International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Expeditors International (EXPD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Expeditors International's (EXPD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Expeditors International (EXPD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) was reported by Susquehanna on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting EXPD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.97% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Expeditors International (EXPD)?

A

The stock price for Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) is $101.8 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Expeditors International (EXPD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) reporting earnings?

A

Expeditors International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Expeditors International (EXPD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Expeditors International.

Q

What sector and industry does Expeditors International (EXPD) operate in?

A

Expeditors International is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.