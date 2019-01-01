QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
24.7 - 25.34
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/1.6M
Div / Yield
0.88/3.40%
52 Wk
19.18 - 27.19
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
17.43
Open
25.06
P/E
5.13
EPS
2.07
Shares
307M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 9:10AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Old Republic International Corp offers a diverse range of specialized insurance products to individuals and institutions. The firm's property-casualty business, which accounted for more than half of premium in 2012, and almost 80% of pretax operating income, offers commercial liability products for risks that include workers' compensation, autos, and general liability. The title insurance business composes most of the remaining premium, with a minor assist from a tiny life insurance presence.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.880 0.1500
REV2.190B2.266B76.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Old Republic Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Old Republic Intl (ORI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Old Republic Intl's (ORI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Old Republic Intl (ORI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) was reported by Raymond James on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting ORI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.65% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Old Republic Intl (ORI)?

A

The stock price for Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) is $25.285 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Old Republic Intl (ORI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Q

When is Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) reporting earnings?

A

Old Republic Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Old Republic Intl (ORI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Old Republic Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Old Republic Intl (ORI) operate in?

A

Old Republic Intl is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.