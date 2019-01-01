|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.000
|2.150
|0.1500
|REV
|585.020M
|586.626M
|1.606M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Crocs’s space includes: Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX), Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) and Nike (NYSE:NKE).
The latest price target for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) was reported by Loop Capital on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting CROX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.07% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) is $81.05 last updated Today at 4:27:57 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Crocs.
Crocs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Crocs.
Crocs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.