Range
80.57 - 83.06
Vol / Avg.
547.6K/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
70.34 - 183.88
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
82.25
P/E
7.13
EPS
2.47
Shares
61.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include Americas, Asia pacific, and EMEA.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0002.150 0.1500
REV585.020M586.626M1.606M

Crocs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crocs (CROX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crocs's (CROX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Crocs (CROX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) was reported by Loop Capital on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting CROX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.07% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Crocs (CROX)?

A

The stock price for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) is $81.05 last updated Today at 4:27:57 PM.

Q

Does Crocs (CROX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crocs.

Q

When is Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) reporting earnings?

A

Crocs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Crocs (CROX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crocs.

Q

What sector and industry does Crocs (CROX) operate in?

A

Crocs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.