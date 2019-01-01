QQQ
Range
20.88 - 21.4
Vol / Avg.
817.5K/567K
Div / Yield
0.72/3.39%
52 Wk
17.9 - 23.33
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
375
Open
21.22
P/E
177.17
EPS
0.13
Shares
89.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust which specializes in the operation, management, leasing, renovation, and acquisition of shopping centers and mixed-use properties with retail components. The company's portfolios are located primarily in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company operates through three segments: core portfolio, which includes the properties of the trust and generates the majority of total revenue; funds, which comprises the funds launched by the trust; and structured financing, which consists of notes receivable and related interest income.

Earnings

Earnings
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.290
REV57.490M77.529M20.039M


Acadia Realty Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acadia Realty Trust's (AKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) was reported by Truist Securities on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting AKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)?

A

The stock price for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is $21.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) reporting earnings?

A

Acadia Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acadia Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) operate in?

A

Acadia Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.