Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust which specializes in the operation, management, leasing, renovation, and acquisition of shopping centers and mixed-use properties with retail components. The company's portfolios are located primarily in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company operates through three segments: core portfolio, which includes the properties of the trust and generates the majority of total revenue; funds, which comprises the funds launched by the trust; and structured financing, which consists of notes receivable and related interest income.