Range
40.11 - 40.81
Vol / Avg.
409.1K/506.2K
Div / Yield
1.45/3.61%
52 Wk
34.41 - 44.41
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
90.26
Open
40.27
P/E
26.08
EPS
1.16
Shares
96.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Gas Utilities
New Jersey Resources is an energy services holding company with regulated and nonregulated operations. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to 560,000 customers in the state. NJR's nonregulated businesses include retail gas supply and solar investments primarily in New Jersey. NJR also is an equity investor and owner in several large midstream gas projects.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.690 -0.0300
REV444.000M675.842M231.842M

Analyst Ratings

New Jersey Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Jersey Resources (NJR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Jersey Resources's (NJR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New Jersey Resources (NJR) stock?

A

The latest price target for New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) was reported by Mizuho on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting NJR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.81% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New Jersey Resources (NJR)?

A

The stock price for New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is $40.46 last updated Today at 7:09:38 PM.

Q

Does New Jersey Resources (NJR) pay a dividend?

A

The next New Jersey Resources (NJR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) reporting earnings?

A

New Jersey Resources’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is New Jersey Resources (NJR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Jersey Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does New Jersey Resources (NJR) operate in?

A

New Jersey Resources is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.