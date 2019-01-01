QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM services were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts and are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, but it also operates in government programs, such as Medicare Advantage. The company operates mostly in the U.S. with 15 million medical members covered as of the end of 2020, but its services extend internationally, covering another 2 million people.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.7104.770 0.0600
REV43.880B45.676B1.796B

Analyst Ratings

Cigna Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cigna (CI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cigna (NYSE: CI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cigna's (CI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cigna (CI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cigna (NYSE: CI) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 245.00 expecting CI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.58% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cigna (CI)?

A

The stock price for Cigna (NYSE: CI) is $227.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cigna (CI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cigna (CI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Cigna (NYSE:CI) reporting earnings?

A

Cigna’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Cigna (CI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cigna.

Q

What sector and industry does Cigna (CI) operate in?

A

Cigna is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.