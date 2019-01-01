|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.610
|2.660
|0.0500
|REV
|5.620B
|5.733B
|113.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Union Pacific’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 260.00 expecting UNP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.40% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) is $242.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Union Pacific (UNP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Union Pacific’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Union Pacific.
Union Pacific is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.