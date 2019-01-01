QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the U.S., UP generated roughly $22 billion of revenue in 2021 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, and automotive goods. UP owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and derives about 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6102.660 0.0500
REV5.620B5.733B113.000M

Union Pacific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Union Pacific (UNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Union Pacific's (UNP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Union Pacific (UNP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 260.00 expecting UNP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.40% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Union Pacific (UNP)?

A

The stock price for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) is $242.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Union Pacific (UNP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Union Pacific (UNP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reporting earnings?

A

Union Pacific’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Union Pacific (UNP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Union Pacific.

Q

What sector and industry does Union Pacific (UNP) operate in?

A

Union Pacific is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.