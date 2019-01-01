QQQ
Range
9.48 - 9.8
Vol / Avg.
43.9K/269K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.6 - 18.54
Mkt Cap
500.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.68
P/E
8.53
EPS
1.42
Shares
51.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.310 0.0900
REV489.100M502.200M13.100M

Analyst Ratings

Modine Manufacturing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Modine Manufacturing (MOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Modine Manufacturing's (MOD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Modine Manufacturing (MOD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on August 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting MOD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.48% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Modine Manufacturing (MOD)?

A

The stock price for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) is $9.64 last updated Today at 4:53:16 PM.

Q

Does Modine Manufacturing (MOD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 5, 2008 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2008.

Q

When is Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) reporting earnings?

A

Modine Manufacturing’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 2, 2022.

Q

Is Modine Manufacturing (MOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Modine Manufacturing.

Q

What sector and industry does Modine Manufacturing (MOD) operate in?

A

Modine Manufacturing is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.