Range
66.5 - 70.51
Vol / Avg.
286.9K/296.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
44.11 - 103.84
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
66.5
P/E
58.18
EPS
0.3
Shares
27.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
XPEL Inc is a provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. The company has a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing quality products, customer service, technical support and world-class training.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.300

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV69.210M

Analyst Ratings

XPEL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XPEL (XPEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XPEL's (XPEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for XPEL (XPEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting XPEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.36% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for XPEL (XPEL)?

A

The stock price for XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) is $70.35 last updated Today at 6:02:56 PM.

Q

Does XPEL (XPEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XPEL.

Q

When is XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) reporting earnings?

A

XPEL’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is XPEL (XPEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XPEL.

Q

What sector and industry does XPEL (XPEL) operate in?

A

XPEL is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.