|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.300
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|69.210M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in XPEL’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).
The latest price target for XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting XPEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.36% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) is $70.35 last updated Today at 6:02:56 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for XPEL.
XPEL’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for XPEL.
XPEL is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.