|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.040
|1.040
|0.0000
|REV
|806.550M
|856.084M
|49.534M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Comfort Systems USA’s space includes: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD).
The latest price target for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on June 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting FIX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -52.53% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) is $84.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Comfort Systems USA (FIX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Comfort Systems USA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Comfort Systems USA.
Comfort Systems USA is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.