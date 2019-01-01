QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Construction & Engineering
Comfort Systems USA Inc provides comprehensive mechanical contracting services, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC; plumbing; piping and controls; construction; and other electrical components. Projects are primarily for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings, and tend to be geared toward HVAC. Revenue is roughly split between installation services in newly constructed facilities, and maintenance services for existing buildings. Replacing existing air systems with modern, energy-efficient systems can reduce a building's costs and improve the environment within the designated area. The company installs and repairs products and systems throughout the United States.

Comfort Systems USA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comfort Systems USA (FIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comfort Systems USA's (FIX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Comfort Systems USA (FIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on June 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting FIX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -52.53% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Comfort Systems USA (FIX)?

A

The stock price for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) is $84.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comfort Systems USA (FIX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Comfort Systems USA (FIX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) reporting earnings?

A

Comfort Systems USA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Comfort Systems USA (FIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comfort Systems USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Comfort Systems USA (FIX) operate in?

A

Comfort Systems USA is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.