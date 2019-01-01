QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Amerant Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. Through its bank, it provides individuals and businesses deposit, credit, investment, wealth management and fiduciary services, both in the United States and to select international customers. The bank also provides banking services through traditional channels, such as banking centers and ATMs, as well as via secure websites, mobile devices, and telephone.

Amerant Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amerant Bancorp's (AMTB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTB) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting AMTB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.42% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)?

A

The stock price for Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTB) is $32.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) reporting earnings?

A

Amerant Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amerant Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) operate in?

A

Amerant Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.