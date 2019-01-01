QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
LKQ is a leading global distributor of non-OEM automotive parts. Initially formed in 1998 as a consolidator of auto salvage operations in the United States, it has since greatly expanded its scope to include distribution of new mechanical and collision parts, specialty auto equipment, and remanufactured and recycled parts in both Europe and North America. It still maintains its auto salvage business and owns over 70 LKQ pick- your-part junkyards. Separate from the self-service business, LKQ purchases over 300,000 salvage automobiles annually that are used to extract parts for resale. Globally, LKQ maintains approximately 1,700 facilities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7700.870 0.1000
REV3.090B3.186B96.000M

LKQ Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LKQ (LKQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LKQ's (LKQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LKQ (LKQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) was reported by Raymond James on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting LKQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.29% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LKQ (LKQ)?

A

The stock price for LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) is $45.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LKQ (LKQ) pay a dividend?

A

The next LKQ (LKQ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) reporting earnings?

A

LKQ’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is LKQ (LKQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LKQ.

Q

What sector and industry does LKQ (LKQ) operate in?

A

LKQ is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.