QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
100.85 - 103.48
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/6.7M
Div / Yield
2.2/2.16%
52 Wk
68.02 - 111.25
Mkt Cap
135.6B
Payout Ratio
33.61
Open
102.5
P/E
17.13
EPS
0.99
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 1:26PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 1:46PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Following its acquisition of Aetna in late 2018, CVS Health now provides an even more integrated healthcare-services offering for its members. Legacy CVS combined both the largest pharmacy benefit manager, processing over 2 billion adjusted claims annually, and a sizable pharmacy operation, including nearly 10,000 retail pharmacy locations primarily in the U.S. Adding a managed-care organization with 24 million medical members gives the company a strong position in the insurance industry and should help CVS better control overall healthcare costs for its clients.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8301.980 0.1500
REV75.550B76.604B1.054B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CVS Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CVS Health (CVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CVS Health's (CVS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CVS Health (CVS) stock?

A

The latest price target for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) was reported by Raymond James on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting CVS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.13% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CVS Health (CVS)?

A

The stock price for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is $103.33 last updated Today at 5:19:51 PM.

Q

Does CVS Health (CVS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) reporting earnings?

A

CVS Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is CVS Health (CVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CVS Health.

Q

What sector and industry does CVS Health (CVS) operate in?

A

CVS Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.