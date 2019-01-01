Invesco provides investment management services to retail (69% of managed assets) and institutional (31%) clients. At the end of September 2021, the firm had $1.529 trillion in assets under management spread out among its equity (51% of AUM), balanced (6%), fixed-income (21%), alternative investment (13%), and money market (9%) operations. Passive products account for 31% of Invesco's total AUM, including 50% of the company's equity operations and 13% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's U.S. retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside the U.S., with close to one third of its AUM sourced from Canada (2%), the U.K. (4%), continental Europe (11%), and Asia (15%).