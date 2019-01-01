QQQ
Range
19.94 - 20.4
Vol / Avg.
55.4K/579.3K
Div / Yield
-
-
52 Wk
13.18 - 23.58
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
-
Open
20.22
P/E
13.41
EPS
13.11
Shares
115.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 5:19PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 12:44PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 11:33PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:29PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 7:30AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is an airline operating in Central America and the United States. It has substantial market presence in the largest airports in Mexico (based on number of passengers) and attempts to reach some of the most populous Mexican communities in the United States. It utilizes an unbundled pricing strategy and allows passengers to pay for additional products and services. The company's target audience tends to be cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers. It sells tickets through four primary distribution channels: website, call center, third parties such as travel agents, and airport counters. The company only has one reportable segment, air transportation services, and approximately two thirds of total revenue originates in Mexico.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.650 0.0800
REV602.840M678.000M75.160M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Controladora Vuela Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Controladora Vuela (VLRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Controladora Vuela's (VLRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Controladora Vuela (VLRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting VLRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.66% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Controladora Vuela (VLRS)?

A

The stock price for Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) is $20.2 last updated Today at 3:28:23 PM.

Q

Does Controladora Vuela (VLRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Controladora Vuela.

Q

When is Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) reporting earnings?

A

Controladora Vuela’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Controladora Vuela (VLRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Controladora Vuela.

Q

What sector and industry does Controladora Vuela (VLRS) operate in?

A

Controladora Vuela is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.