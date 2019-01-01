Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is an airline operating in Central America and the United States. It has substantial market presence in the largest airports in Mexico (based on number of passengers) and attempts to reach some of the most populous Mexican communities in the United States. It utilizes an unbundled pricing strategy and allows passengers to pay for additional products and services. The company's target audience tends to be cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers. It sells tickets through four primary distribution channels: website, call center, third parties such as travel agents, and airport counters. The company only has one reportable segment, air transportation services, and approximately two thirds of total revenue originates in Mexico.