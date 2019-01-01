|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.570
|0.650
|0.0800
|REV
|602.840M
|678.000M
|75.160M
You can purchase shares of Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Controladora Vuela’s space includes: Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL).
The latest price target for Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting VLRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.66% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) is $20.2 last updated Today at 3:28:23 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Controladora Vuela.
Controladora Vuela’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Controladora Vuela.
Controladora Vuela is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.