Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/275.2K
Div / Yield
0.41/6.92%
52 Wk
5.77 - 6.7
Mkt Cap
611.9M
Payout Ratio
29.39
Open
-
P/E
4.25
Shares
104.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has an investment objective to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies of any market capitalization.

Blackrock Enhanced Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Enhanced Intl (BGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock Enhanced Intl's (BGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Enhanced Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Enhanced Intl (BGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) was reported by B of A Securities on March 7, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Enhanced Intl (BGY)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) is $5.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Enhanced Intl (BGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Enhanced Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Enhanced Intl (BGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Enhanced Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Enhanced Intl (BGY) operate in?

A

Blackrock Enhanced Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.