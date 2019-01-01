Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 800 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003 but will be replaced in the position by Joshua Schulman in late 2022.