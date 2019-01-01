QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
66.33 - 68.14
Vol / Avg.
447.5K/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
44.25 - 72.37
Mkt Cap
9.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
67.92
P/E
18.63
EPS
2.15
Shares
147.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 800 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003 but will be replaced in the position by Joshua Schulman in late 2022.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6902.220 0.5300
REV1.470B1.609B139.000M

Capri Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capri Holdings (CPRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capri Holdings's (CPRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Capri Holdings (CPRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting CPRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.54% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Capri Holdings (CPRI)?

A

The stock price for Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) is $66.37 last updated Today at 4:08:01 PM.

Q

Does Capri Holdings (CPRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capri Holdings.

Q

When is Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) reporting earnings?

A

Capri Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 2, 2022.

Q

Is Capri Holdings (CPRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capri Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Capri Holdings (CPRI) operate in?

A

Capri Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.